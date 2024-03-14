3 Arrested on Gun Charges in Connection With Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Authorities are arresting three in relation to the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting. Authorities have charged them with firearms charges. The shooting left one dead and countless others injured.

According to the court filing, the three do not appear to be among the shooters. Instead, authorities charged them with illegal firearms trafficking as well as straw purchasing the weapons, according to Bleacher Report.

Authorities charged Fedo Antonia Manning with one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms, one count of engaging in firearm sales without a license, and 10 counts of making a false statement on a Department of Justice form.

Manning allegedly transported firearms during a period of a year, dating back to May 2022. At the time, Manning did not have a license to be a firearms dealer. However, this allegedly didn’t stop him from buying up numerous guns. He allegedly claimed to be a buyer, but authorities believed he intended to sell the weapons to others.

Authorities Arrest Three for Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting

In total, police confiscated 15 weapons registered to Manning from others. Some people weren’t legally allowed to own weapons. In particular, authorities traced one of the guns used in the shooting back to Manning. Manning reportedly purchased the firearm in August 2022.

Authorities found the weapon, which was missing four rounds, on the scene of the shooting. Meanwhile, authorities also arrested two other men — Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr. and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves — in connection with the shooting. The two allegedly made false statements when questioned by a federal agent.

Authorities charged both with “conspiracy to make false statements in the acquisition of firearms, aiding and abetting making false statements in the acquisition of a firearm.” Groves allegedly asked Williams to buy a firearm on his behalf. Police recovered this weapon as well from the scene.

According to federal agents, Groves gave a false identity when being questioned. He later admitted to his real identity. Likewise, Williams reported at first that someone had stolen the gun. He later admitted the truth to authorities after more questioning.

These are just the latest charges in the case. Authorities charged both Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays with second-degree murder among other charges. The two await trial for the roles they played in the deadly shooting. Likewise, authorities also arrested two unnamed juveniles in relation to the shooting as well.

The Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting echoes memories for many of the Boston Marathon bombings. It was a day of celebration turned tragedy.