21-Year-Old Pro Soccer Player Dies in Crash: Team Confirms Death of Ethan McLeod

Rising English soccer player Ethan McLeod died in a car crash on Tuesday while driving home from a team game.

“Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our First Team Squad, who had his whole life ahead of him,” Macclesfield F.C. said in a statement yesterday announcing McLeod’s passing.

McLeod was just 21 years old.

Macclesfield added that McLeod “was involved in a car accident on the M1, which tragically took his life” while returning from Bedford Town on Tuesday night. The BBC reported that the crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. local time when McLeod’s white Mercedes collided with a roadside barrier.

Ethan McLeod in action during a soccer match in 2021. (Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

“Ethan’s infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with,” and “in giving his all in everything he did, Ethan effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be — both on and off the pitch,” his team continued.

“Ethan’s professionalism and unwavering work ethic inspired everyone, and his lust for life put smiles on all our faces — even on the darkest of days,” the team added. “News of Ethan’s passing has devastated our entire Club, and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now.”

Ethan McLeod’s Promising Soccer Career Began at Age 7

McLeod began his journey in English soccer at age 7, joining the Wolverhampton Wanderers’ youth academy, according to the BBC. Born in Birmingham, England, his career also included time with Alvechurch in the Southern League, as well as Rushall Olympic and Stourbridge.

He signed with Macclesfield in July and appeared in five National League North matches this season, scoring twice.

McLeod’s younger brother, Conor, 20, currently plays for Wolverhampton, one of his former teams.

“We are sending our thoughts and love to Ethan’s family, friends, and everyone at Macclesfield,” the team wrote on X. It added that it “will be providing care and support” for Conor in the wake of his older brother’s death.

The team also announced it will observe a minute of silence to remember and honor Ethan before its upcoming game on Saturday.