21 Savage’s Teen Relative Reportedly Dies by Suicide After Accidentally Shooting Sister

Seven Shirley, the “nephew” of rapper 21 Savage, has died by suicide after accidentally shooting his sister.

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According to the family, 14-year-old Shirley shot his younger sister Lyric in the neck on July 22 before taking his own life, 11Alive reported.

“Just that fast that boy had made the decision to kill himself,” his grandmother, Sharon Smith, told the outlet. “He would say, ‘Grandmama sit down in this chair right here,’ and he would push me wherever. I’d be so glad because I’d be hurting so bad. He’d push me wherever I wanted to go.”

The question still hanging over the family: how did Seven Shirley get the gun?

“We don’t know,” Smith said. “Something needs to be done about that person who sold that gun because if he would have never bought that gun, this would have never happened.”

Since the shooting, Lyric has undergone three surgeries on her neck and vocal cords, the family says. They do not know when she will return home.

According to 11Alive, 21 Savage shared a picture of the teen when he was younger on his Instagram Stories.

“Remember when you was a baby,” he wrote, followed by a series of broken heart emojis.

The family released a longer statement regarding Seven Shirley’s death.

“As we prepare for the homegoing celebration for my beloved nephew, Seven, I respectfully ask everyone to please honor our family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time. Please continue to keep my niece, Lyric, in your prayers. She is fighting for her life, and we are believing God for her healing, strength, and complete recovery.”

“As our family grieves, we are asking our community to stand with us in another way. Please help us get these guns off our streets. Far too many young lives are being taken by senseless gun violence. We must work together to stop the illegal sale and access of firearms to minors and do everything we can to protect our children.”

They went on, saying “Our family has lost one child, and another is fighting for her life. No family should ever have to experience this kind of pain. We ask that you continue to pray for our entire family, respect our privacy as we navigate the days ahead, and join us in the fight to make our communities safer for all of our children.”