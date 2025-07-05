2-Year-Old Georgia Boy Fighting For His Life After 150 Yellow Jackets Stung Him in Savannah

A 2-year-old Georgia boy, Beckham Reed, is currently fighting for his life after being stung 150 times by yellow jackets, suffering from multi-organ failure as a result.

According to a GoFundMe set up to raise funds to help cover Beckham’s medical expenses, the boy was at his family home, riding his electric toy vehicle with his cousins. However, at one point, Beckham hit a yellow jacket nest, which resulted in him being swarmed by the insects.

Beckham was rushed to a local emergency room, where he was given Benadryl. However, he was quickly sent home, with ER staff members saying that his breathing was normal.

Less than 24 hours later, the family had to rush to another emergency room. Beckham had turned yellow. At Southeast Georgia Health System, located in Brunswick, it was found that the 2-year-old was suffering from a multi-organ failure. His heart, liver, and kidney were affected. The fundraiser noted that Beckham was born with only one working kidney.

Fighting For His Life

After he was transferred to Memorial Savannah’s intensive care unit, Beckham Reed was started on dialysis, ventilator support, and was given life-saving medications through an IV.

As per the fundraiser, Beckham’s body was unable to handle the amount of toxins he received through the yellow jacket stings. Moreover, as there is no antivenom for yellow jackets, doctors are limited to supporting his body as it naturally gets rid of the toxins.

As of a July 1 update, Bekcham Reed continues fighting for his life. He remains on dialysis, although in a non-continuous way. His hemoglobin levels are low, he has fluid around his lungs, and his kidney numbers are “still rising.” It is unknown what this means to his kidney. Still, the family is praying that the organ will be able to work again.

“We are thankful for the positives such as Mariah being able to hold him, hearing his voice again, seeing his smirk and personality coming back,” the update reads. “We are so thankful for the nurses, doctors and all the staff at Memorial Savannah. They have been so great to Beckham and his parents.”

The fundraiser will help alleviate the Reed family’s financial burden. Beckham’s father, Peyton, is unable to work while he remains with his son.