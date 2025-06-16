2-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Dad’s Gun

A 2-year-old Brazilian accidentally shot his own mother while he played with his father’s gun in front of them. The mother tragically died, and the father will face manslaughter charges.

According to the Daily Mail, citing local Brazilian media, the incident took place on Friday, June 13, at Rio Verde de Mato Grosso in Mato Grosso do Sul. The woman was identified as 27-year-old Deborah Rodrigues Monteiro.

Both parents and the 2-year-old were relaxing on their veranda, with their home camera recording them together.

Harrowing video footage of the incident shows the toddler boy grabbing a Glock 9mm pistol while his parents were talking to each other. At one moment, as the boy was playing with the gun, Rodrigues turned to see her son. The trigger was accidentally pulled, and a bullet hit the woman in the arm and chest.

Reportedly, the woman appeared to have survived the shooting and was even shown standing up and examining her wounds. The traumatized boy ran to her mother and, chillingly, as Rodrigues followed the toddler, she fell to the ground.

Local authorities confirmed that Rodrigues was rushed to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Father Charged

Police confirmed that Rodrigues’ husband, who was not named but was identified as a farmer, will face manslaughter charges for the death of Deborah Rodrigues Monteiro. The man, however, is not in custody and will face his charges as a free man. The gun and ammunition were seized from the scene by detectives.

An autopsy was conducted, but the results have yet to be published.

Many users responded to the heartbreaking news online.

“May God comfort the hearts of all those who loved Deborah, especially her mother,” one user wrote

“The trauma this child will carry is going to be immense. It’s heartbreaking what happened,” another user commented.

Some, however, were shocked by the negligent circumstances surrounding the incident.



“This is very sad—what’s even sadder is the negligence of those parents. All of this could have been avoided. Unfortunately,” a user said.

“What goes through a father’s mind to leave the gun out in the open like that?” a second user wrote.