2 Major Netflix Movies Are Actually Getting Physical Releases

Two standout Netflix originals from 2025 that dominated streaming and awards conversations are finally headed to physical media formats.

Both KPop Demon Hunters and Frankenstein will be released through The Criterion Collection. This marks a rare home video editions for two of Netflix’s biggest hits.

Netflix rarely issues physical releases of its films, but the announcement via Variety confirms that these two titles will receive Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD editions later in 2026 through Criterion. This is a prestigious boutique label known for high-quality discs and extensive bonus materials.

KPop Demon Hunters, a vibrant animated musical fantasy produced by Sony Pictures Animation, became one of Netflix’s most-watched originals after its June 2025 debut on the platform. The film produced tracks that has taken the charts by storm. It drew massive viewership and critical attention, earning nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, “Golden.”

Alongside KPop Demon Hunters, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is also joining Criterion’s catalogue. This adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic, released in 2025 on Netflix following a limited theatrical run, earned nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Jacob Elordi.

The Criterion Collection’s 1,800+ Films Are Gaining Two More

The Criterion release represents a major shift for animated and streaming-first titles. Criterion editions typically include restored transfers and supplemental content. This could include behind-the-scenes featurettes, interviews, and scholarly essays. Specific extras for both new editions have yet to be confirmed, however.

Criterion editions are regarded as collector’s items and often become definitive versions of films in home libraries. Netflix originals rarely receive this treatment, making the inclusion of both KPop Demon Hunters and Frankenstein notable milestones in the ongoing evolution of streaming titles entering the physical media market.

Neither Criterion release date nor full feature lists have been officially announced. Early reports suggest, however, that both discs could arrive later this year. Offering fans new ways to experience two of 2025’s most talked-about films on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD.