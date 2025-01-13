2-kids-among-dead-in-home-massacre

Two kids, a 1-year-old baby and 10-year-old boy, and a 40-year-old woman were killed in a home massacre in Louisiana. The three victims were found stabbed to death after police received a “domestic disturbance call” around 4:39 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Videos by Suggest

The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release that the suspect, 31-year-old Ryant Jones, would be charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

According to a GoFundMe page the victims were identified as Rhonda Powell, her son Braylon, and nephew Hayden. The page was created by Powell’s cousin, Deondra Warner.

Photo via GoFundMe

The GoFundMe gave further details about the unimaginable tragedy, saying that the suspect had been experiencing “a mental health episode.” The page also said that the suspect was a family member who had “a documented history of schizophrenia.”

“Just the day before, he had been brought to a medical center for help and was prescribed new medication,” Warner wrote. “Sadly, the support he needed came too late to prevent this heartbreaking outcome.”

Warner also spoke to WAFB about the horrible incident. She explained that Jones had been taken to the doctors, but that they refused to commit him.

“She pleaded with or implored that the doctor give him the shot which usually works. Instead, the doctor gives him a pill,” Warner told the outlet. “No one in that home survived because the mental health system failed him.”

She continued, “Had he been committed, he would be where he needed to be today, and my other family members would be alive.”

The GoFundMe page has raised almost $4,500 for the family so far, which will go towards funeral and memorial expenses, provide counseling for the family and assist in medical expenses for the victim’s mother who is recovering from surgery.