2 Dead, Others Injured During Active Shooter Incident at Brown University

Two people were killed while nearly a dozen others were injured during an active shooter incident at Brown University on Saturday.

Videos by Suggest

During a press conference, law enforcement officials confirmed nine people were hospitalized following the shooting. Brown University President Christina also stated that 10 of those shot were students. Fragments injured another person. However, it remains unclear if they were a student.

The university alerted students by posting, “Lock doors, silence phones and [stay] hidden until further notice.”

First responders with the Providence Fire Department maneuver an empty stretcher near the Barus & Holley building, home to the engineering and physics departments and the site of a mass shooting, at Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on Dec. 13, 2025. Photo by Bing Guan / AFP via Getty Images.

“Continue to shelter in place. Remain away from the Barus & Holley area,” Brown University officials stated in an X post at 5:15 p.m. “Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s). Brown coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies on site.”

Although the suspect was able to avoid arrest immediately after the incident, NBC Boston reported that they was taken into custody on Sunday. The suspect was in dark clothing when he opened fire near the Barus & Holley Engineering building shortly after 4 p.m. local time. The Providence Police Department posted a video of the suspect fleeing the scene.

“It is unknown how he entered the building, but we do know that he exited the Hope Street side of that complex,” Commander Timothy O’Hara stated about the suspect. “We’re utilizing every resource possible to find this suspect.”

Injured Brown University Student Speaks Out After the Shooting

Following the terrifying shooting at Brown University, an injured student spoke out.

Spencer Yang, 18, told CNN from a hospital bed that he was shot in the leg while in a classroom. He described helping a fellow student who was seriously injured.

“To keep him conscious, I just started talking to him,” Yang explained. “So he didn’t close his eyes and fall asleep. I handed him my water. He wasn’t able to respond that well. He was just there nodding and making noise.”

Thankfully, Yang said, “He’s stable now, thankfully.”

The first-year Brown University student further stated that the shooter entered the rear of the auditorium-style classroom. When shots rang out, Yang said he ducked down.

“I didn’t make it all the way to the front [of the classroom],” he explained. “I just laid down between some seats. After the shots rang out, it was kind of silent. Once he was gone, I just remembered a bunch of people started screaming.”

Yang then added, “This was not something I expected to have to deal with.”

Doctors told him that the bullet that hit him does not need to be removed since it’s lodged in muscle. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital within a couple of days. His father, a Brown alumnus, said he will be required to undergo physical therapy before returning to club volleyball.

“It’s distressing for our family,” Yang’s father stated.