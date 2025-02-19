18-Year-Old Miss Teen USA Pageant Queen Dies in Crash: Investigation Underway Into Kadance Fredericksen’s Death

Kadance Fredericksen, an 18-year-old Miss Teen USA pageant queen and dedicated humanitarian, tragically died in a car accident in Florida.

On Monday, Feb. 17, Fredericksen, the Miss Okaloosa County Teen representative at the 2024 Miss Florida Teen USA pageant, was killed when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Santa Rosa County around 1:30 p.m. local time, according to a report from The Northwest Florida Daily News.

Authorities reported that the other driver, a 56-year-old man from Milton, sustained minor injuries. The Florida Highway Patrol has launched an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Fredericksen, a senior at Baker School, had recently been accepted to nine colleges. She was aspiring to pursue a career as a veterinarian to help animals, her family shared with local outlet WKRG.

Fredericksen founded Kada’s Promise in 2017, dedicated to supporting children in foster care, homeless shelters, abuse shelters, and hospitals. According to the program’s website, it provides comforting teddy bears and blankets to these vulnerable children, offering them a small but meaningful sense of care and security.

Tributes Pour in Following Tragic Death of Kadance Fredericksen

The Miss Florida USA Instagram account also honored Fredericksen’s memory, confirming her passing in a heartfelt tribute.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share the passing of one of our beloved delegates, Kadance Fredericksen,” they wrote alonside a series of photos.

“Our pageant community has lost a beautiful soul – one who was a true light in this world. She was ambitious, driven, kind, and a leader among her pageant sisters,” the Miss Florida USA Instagram account continued.

“In times of grief, we are reminded to love one another and cherish each day as a gift. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and all who are mourning this devastating loss. May we honor her memory by carrying forward the light she so effortlessly shared with the world and our Florida pageant community. Forever our Queen,” the concluded.

The Baker School also described Fredericksen as an “exceptional young woman” in a tribute Facebook post shared on Tuesday.

“Kadance was a beacon of light in our community, known for her compassion, tireless advocacy for children in need, and unwavering dedication to making a difference,” the school wrote.