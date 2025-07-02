18-Year-Old Dies After Attempting A Backflip

An 18-year-old Australian man died after attempting to do a backflip on June 24. Sonny Blundell tried to do a backflip in his apartment but hit his head, according to Australian outlets via PEOPLE.

The 18-year-old had just moved from the Central Coast in New South Wales to the Gold Coast in Queensland. His roommate that Tuesday found Blundell “unresponsive” in their apartment’s lounge room.

“He was celebrating moving into the Meriton on Southport beach with his best friend Mitchell Bullard when he did a backflip and hit his head,” said Blundell’s sister, Izabella Cromack-Hay, to The Courier Mail.

After the deadly accident, Blundell was transferred to a hospital and put into a coma. This was before his brain surgery, but unfortunately, it was unsuccessful, and he later succumbed to his injuries on June 30.

Cromack-Hay claimed that her late brother had just achieved an incredible accomplishment. “Moving to Queensland only a month ago, which was his greatest accomplishment, he worked the hardest concreting and making himself known,” she said. His sister even Facetimed Blundell the day of the accident.

A Fight For Survival

She continued to explain what had unfolded after his backflip attempt. “He hit his head in the lounge room on the ground and had a headache went to bed,” she recalled. “[He] woke up went to the toilet vomiting and then passed out that’s when his best friend found him unresponsive in the morning.”

Blundell later arrived at Queensland Hospital ICU, and in his first 24 hours he suffered multiple strokes, according to his GoFundMe. “We nearly lost him after having multiple strokes and another bleed which lead to him needing a drain in his brain,” it said.

Unfortunately, the family launched this before his death six days later. They still managed to raise 80% of their goal of $28,000.

Cromack-Hay described her brother as loving and kind. “Sonny had an extraordinary lifestyle, he lived his short 18 years of life to the fullest of his ability,” she said per the Daily Mail.

Blundell had “touched everyone’s soul so deeply, he was the kindest, loving and nurturing man you could have met,” she added.