18-Year-Old College Freshman Drowns During Lake Trip With Fraternity Brothers

An 18-year-old California State University, Fullerton sophomore, Simon T. Daniel, disappeared while swimming during a lake trip. He was one of the six individuals who entered the water. Five of them were heroically saved by fellow fraternity brothers. Unfortunately, Daniel was swept away, and his body was found a day later.

According to a Sigma Pi Fraternity statement, the incident took place during the afternoon of Saturday, May 17, at Lake Havasu River. Alongside other Sigma Pi Fraternity members, he had traveled to Lake Havasu on a vacation trip.

Unbeknownst to him or his fellow fraternity brothers, heavy rains had dramatically increased the Lake Havasu River’s water flow. As a result, conditions worsened, which included “strong currents, crosswinds, and swells,” as per the statement.

As a result, Daniel, alongside three fraternity brothers and two visiting sorority members, found themselves in distress. Fortunately, several fraternity members risked their lives to save all six individuals who were in the water. While five of them were rescued, a “sudden wave” separated Daniel from one of the rescuers. He was swept away by the waters and disappeared.

Rescue teams from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Division of Boating and Safety and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call and started searching for Daniel.

“Divers searched until nightfall and resumed operations the following morning using dive teams, sonar equipment, and remote-operated vehicles,” the fraternity statement continued.

However, on Sunday, May 18, his body was found at 8:54 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Remembering Simon T. Daniel

That very same evening, a candlelight memorial was hosted by the Sigma Pi Fraternity. More than 200 people gathered at Fullerton to honor Simon T. Daniel’s memory.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for their efforts in the search and recovery,” the fraternity said.

Additionally, the fraternity thanked Dr. David Forgues, Cal State Fullerton Vice President for Student Affairs, for coordinating crisis counseling support, which was made available at Fullerton.

Simon T. Daniel is survived by his mother.