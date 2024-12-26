17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Murdered by Ex Days Before Christmas

Angelina Camillia Gonzales was murdered just days before Christmas—leaving her family in mourning.

Videos by Suggest

“It’s unreal, like, just the fact that anyone could bring themselves to harm just such a sweet and loving, funny person,” the victim’s brother, Ruben Torres, told ABC 7 Los Angeles. “[She was] always bubbly, happy, funny personality. Always cracking jokes.”

The 17-year-old cheerleader was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in Azusa on the evening of Dec. 20. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

ABC 7 reported that a suspect in the murder is currently in custody, with Gonzales’ family claiming she was found at her ex-boyfriend’s home.

They say the suspect picked Gonzales up from a cheerleading banquet. When she failed to return home, a family member tracked her cell phone location to her ex-boyfriend’s home.

“When I got there, there was already crime scene tape up and forensics and all kinds of stuff,” Robert Caraballo, Gonzales’ stepfather, said. “I ran up to the officers like, hey, my daughter’s in there… I’m trying to find her. She’s not home. And that’s when they told me, sit aside for a minute.”

Angelina Camillia Gonzales Was Looking Forward to Turning 18

Caraballo said he often cautioned Gonzales about staying away from her ex, but added that she “had a really big heart and always saw the good in him.”

The teenager, who was also part of the wrestling team, was “looking forward” to celebrating her 18th birthday on Jan. 7.

“I’m broken right now, I’m not going to lie to you, because the little bit of time that I had with her, I can’t even,” Caraballo said.

“Always let your family, anyone you know, that you love them. Let them know you’re proud of them,” Torres added.

Gonzales’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral. The family is also raising money by hosting a car wash and bake sale.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call “Crime Stoppers” at (800)222-TIPS (8477), or by using lacrimestoppers.org.





