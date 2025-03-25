Man Arrested for Starting ‘Numerous Grass Fires,’ Faces 5 Felony Counts

A man suspected of igniting multiple grass fires across Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, was apprehended shortly after setting another blaze.

Kevin J. Staudinger, 57, of Franklin, was arrested on March 17th for allegedly igniting a small grass fire in the town of Newton. Authorities successfully contained and extinguished the fire at the scene, preventing it from spreading further.

“Staudinger was transported to the Manitowoc County Jail for five felony counts of Arson of Property Other Than Building,” Sheriff Dan Hartwig detailed in a press release.

The investigation into a series of fires started several months ago after evidence from multiple scenes indicated they were deliberately set.

Sheriff Hartwig explained that his office had “been investigating numerous grass fires throughout Manitowoc County. Evidence collected suggested some of the fires were intentionally started.”

Investigators identified a person of interest and proceeded to gather further evidence.

Authorities Reportedly Found Evidence at the Suspect’s Home Linking Him to Previous Grass Fires

Following Staudinger’s arrest, authorities searched his residence and discovered evidence similar to that found at previous fire scenes.

“Additional evidence consistent with evidence located at previous fire scenes was collected,” Sheriff Hartwig explained.

Deputies have recommended five felony charges of arson, with the possibility of additional charges as the investigation continues.

“Staudinger is presumed innocent of all crimes until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Sheriff Hartwig added.

Staudinger appeared in Manitowoc County court on March 18, where he was granted a $5,000 recognizance bond. As part of the conditions, he is prohibited from possessing alcohol or fire accelerants.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on April 7.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Hartwig extended his gratitude to other agencies that assisted in the grass fire investigation.

“We’d like to extend our gratitude to all agencies who assisted with this lengthy investigation. Our collaborative efforts and great working relationships assisted with this arrest,” Sheriff Hartwig added.