14 Decomposed Bodies Found on Abandoned Boat, Sparking Investigation

Authorities have found 14 decomposed bodies in an abandoned boat off the coast of the Dominican Republic.

According to The Post, “Documentation found near the bodies, which were discovered by forensic authorities about 10 nautical miles off the coast of the Caribbean nation Tuesday, indicates that the remains belong to people from Senegal and Mauritania, the Dominican Navy said.”

Authorities also found cellphones and geolocation devices on the ship.

Officials are actively investigating the cause and time of these deaths. Additionally, they’re looking into the 12 packages of substances found in the boat to determine whether the vessel was carrying illicit drugs, like cocaine or heroin.

14 Decomposed Bodies Found in Abandoned Boat Near the Dominican Republic

The Post also stated, “The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Dominican Republic is one of the most dangerous treks in the world, as boats that miss their destination can be swept away by powerful currents and left drifting for months.”

As a result, many aboard these ships suffer from dehydration and malnutrition. It’s unclear whether that was the case here. However, the National Institute of Forensic Sciences in Santiago is analyzing the bodies for more information.

A similar instance occurred earlier this year when a small boat with decomposing bodies was found near Brazil. These abandoned vessels carrying dead bodies are often called “ghost ships” and have been found across the world for centuries.