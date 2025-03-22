13-Year-Old Boy in ‘Black Mask’ Allegedly Kills Classmate Over School Bus Dispute

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly shot and killed by a 13-year-old classmate, reportedly after a dispute on a school bus.

Anaya Zachary was tragically shot four times by a fellow student at a playground near an apartment complex in Baytown, Texas. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. local time on Friday, March 21, per local out ABC 13.

Police reported that Anaya was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. A spokesperson for the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District confirmed, via ABC 13, that a fatal shooting occurred after school hours near the victim’s home.

An Alleged Eyewitness Says the Boy Wore a Black Mask and Shot the Girl After an Argument on the Bus

Sonya Stanford, who identified herself as Anaya’s godmother, stated that the shooting took place after an argument between the teenager and her classmate on the school bus earlier that day. The classmate, whose identity has not been disclosed by police due to his status as a minor, was reportedly involved in the altercation.

She stated that the boy later appeared at the playground where Anaya was spending time, wearing a black mask.

“Her and the little boy got into it on the bus, and he got off the bus, he went home, he came back, he went home again. Anaya came in and asked me, ‘Tia, can I go outside?’ ” Stanford told KPRC 2

“He went home, put on all black, put on a black mask, and came back and called my baby’s name, and he shot my baby four times,” she continued.

“She was a sweet kid, an honor roll student. Never had no problems. ‘Yes ma’am, no ma’am. Thank you, no thank you.’ This was a sweet baby,” Stanford added.

Stanford said she had forgiven the boy who shot her goddaughter. However, she is still deeply concerned about how he got access to a gun at home. She also added that she holds the boy’s parents partly responsible for the tragic incident.

“You should have put your weapon up so your 13-year-old son wouldn’t have gotten this gun and shot my child. I am very hurt, I am very disappointed,” she told the outlet.

Stanford informed KPRC 2 that Anaya had been residing with her at the apartment complex for the past year.

Authorities have not disclosed the charges the teenager may face or whether his parents could also be held accountable. However, they have confirmed that he is currently in police custody.