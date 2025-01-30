13-people-hit-and-killed-by-train-in-tragic-incident

Thirteen people were tragically killed after escaping from one train after rumors of a fire, only to be struck by another.

According to the BBC, authorities in India reported that passengers evacuated the train on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 22, local time, after rumors of a fire began to circulate onboard.

The Pushpak Express was reportedly passing through Maharashtra State when it came to a sudden halt, approximately 170 miles from its destination in Mumbai.

Ashok Pawar, the Pachora police inspector, revealed that two individuals spread the rumor after overhearing a tea seller nearby shouting about a fire, per The Economic Times.

“Some passengers jumped out of the moving train to save themselves from the fire,” Pawar told the outlet. “But the train was moving at a good speed so one of the people pulled the [emergency] chain, and the train stopped.”

Passengers disembarking from the first train were reportedly struck by the Karnataka Express as it passed on a neighboring track. According to Pawar, seven of the crash victims were from Nepal. Meanwhile, the remaining four hailed from Uttar Pradesh, a northern state in India.

Those Responsible for Spreading Rumors of a Fire on the Train are Believed to be Among the Injured

According to The Economic Times, the collision left 10 others injured, including eight men and two women. They are currently receiving treatment at Jalgaon’s Civil Hospital.

Authorities believe the two passengers who spread the fire rumor were among those injured, Pawar added.

We have instructed the administration to provide treatment to all the injured at government cost,” the inspector detailed. “Our ministers and Collectors are looking into the incident.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic railway accident in Jalgaon, offering his thoughts to the victims on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

“Anguished by the tragic accident on the railway tracks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra,” Modi wrote. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured.”

“Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he added.

Per the BBC, In recent years, India has embarked on an ambitious $30 billion initiative to modernize its railways. However, this effort has been overshadowed by a series of tragic accidents. These include a devastating three-train collision in Odisha in 2023 that claimed nearly 300 lives.

Prime Minister Modi also stressed the need to modernize railways to boost economic growth and connectivity.