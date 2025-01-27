A 15-year-old from Oregon tragically lost their life after being struck by a train in Woodburn on Friday evening.

At approximately 4 p.m., Woodburn officers responded to the intersection of Stark Street and Ogle Street, per local outlet KGW8. Upon arrival, they discovered a 15-year-old who had died at the scene. According to initial investigations, the teenager was struck while attempting to cross the railroad tracks.

The police have not released the teenager’s identity but confirmed they were a resident of Woodburn. Authorities are urging potential witnesses to call the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345 and reference case No. 25-1042.

The incident follows another similar tragedy in the area in recent years.

In December 2022, a 17-year-old junior from Woodburn High School was killed after being struck from behind by a train. He had been walking north along the railroad tracks near the Front Street overpass.

First responders arrived within minutes, but tragically, the high school student was declared deceased at the scene.

The railroad tracks in Woodburn run alongside North Front Street, accompanied by a dedicated overpass that spans Highway 214. Both overpasses are located within half a mile of Woodburn High School, just a 10-minute walk away. They are also clearly visible from the Woodburn Police Department.

Locals Mourn the Loss of the Oregon 15-Year-Old Struck and Killed by Train

Meanwhile, the comments under KGW8’s YouTube post about the story are filled with locals mourning the loss and wondering why two similar incidents have occurred so closely together.

“Second time this has happened in the past 2 years, this is heartbreaking,” one comment read. “This happened to a classmate of mine back in ’93 on those same tracks,” another local offered. “They need to move the high school away from the damn track, good grief,” a third frustrated comment read. “My condolences go out to this child’s parents and loved ones,” another thoughtful local wrote.

However, other less sensitive folks couldn’t help but speculate on how the 15-year-old may have been blindsided by the train.

“Why are these kids not hearing the train? There’s one six blocks away from me, and I can hear it. Why are they not?” one comment read. “Get off your phone, don’t wear headphones, and pay attention when walking…TOTALLY AVOIDABLE,” one armchair expert urged.