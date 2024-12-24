1 Dead, 5 Hospitalized in Boat Explosion at Florida Marina Caught on Video

One person is dead and five are injured after a shocking boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday.

An EarthCam on the dock at the Lauderdale Marina captured the fiery aftermath of the explosion. It occurred around 6 p.m. local time on Dec. 23, behind 15th Street Fisheries.

Ford Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) responded to the scene. They later told ABC News that the fire began on one boat, but quickly spread to another nearby.

“We do believe the boat was at the fuel docks near the fuel pumps,” said FLFR Deputy Fire Chief Garrett Pingol, via CBS News. “We’re still determining whether it was actively fueling, that is unknown.”

A total of six people were injured in the blaze. Five were transported to local hospitals, with three suffering “traumatic injuries.”

“The sixth was missing in the water and located by BSO after a lengthy search, deceased unfortunately,” the FLFR shared on social media.

Officials have yet to release the identities of the victims. They are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Eyewitnesses at the scene spoke with CBS News about the chaotic boat explosion.

Tamer Dimiati recalled that he saw “the top half of the boat fly up probably ten feet and come right back down.”

“I did see the guy on the boat that was still on the boat while it was on fire and the fire was getting bigger and he was stumbling while he was trying to get off,” he continued. He was bleeding from his mouth and arm.”

Maria Sanz said she tried to help one of the victims in the water.

“I was panicking for him because he was going further and further from the dock,” she recalled.





