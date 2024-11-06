11-year-old-girl-struck-and-killed-by-boat-propeller-in-tragic-accident

An 11-year-old girl tragically lost her life after being struck by a boat propeller on a Florida lake last weekend.

On Tuesday, November 5, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reported that its officers responded to a boating accident at Lake Osborne in Palm Beach County on Saturday, November 2.

The FWC reported that, based on initial information, a 20-foot pontoon boat with two adults and three juveniles on board had its bow suddenly drop.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed that one of the juveniles, identified as 11-year-old Brooke Mejeur, was ejected from the vessel into the water. She was then struck by a propeller.

“The victim was recovered from the water and transported to the shore. Sadly, Brooke Mejeur died from her injuries,” the FWC explained, per People.

The FWC added, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Brooke Mejeur during this incredibly difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Luke Price, a local boater, claimed that he has seen boating accidents in the area before.

“We’ve been out in the water since we were born, so obviously, we can get to the point where we’re too comfortable. That’s not what you want out here,” Price told local outlet WPTV.

“Anything can happen, always take precautions,” Price added.

The FWC stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

According to the FWC, Lake Osborne spans 356 acres of water. It is bordered by John Prince Park, which features a boat ramp and fishing dock.

The Tragedy Follows Charges Brought Against the Driver in Another Boating Accident

The tragic accident occurred just days after a Florida real estate developer was charged with felony homicide related to a 2022 boat crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl and left another individual disabled.

Miami-Dade prosecutors now contend that George Pino, 53, committed “‘vessel homicide.”

Pino collided with a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key, causing the boat to capsize. The impact tossed everyone overboard, as reported by prosecutors and FWC officials.

Seventeen-year-old Lucy Fernandez died in the incident. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Katerina Puig sustained permanent injuries that will prevent her from living independently. Almost everyone else was injured.

An FWC incident report revealed that authorities found 61 empty alcohol bottles and cans, one empty champagne bottle, and a half-empty liquor bottle on a boat. However, no one admitted to consuming the alcohol, and Pino declined a breathalyzer test, citing the lack of an attorney.

A final report from the FWC concluded that Pino exhibited no signs of impairment. However, it determined that he operated his vessel carelessly by violating four navigational rules.

If found guilty of the felony homicide charge, Pino may face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison along with a fine of $10,000, according to The Islander.