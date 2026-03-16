Young Mother Filmed “Upbeat” TikTok While Her Baby Died Of Head Trauma

A 19-year-old Washington state mother faces murder charges after investigators say she filmed an upbeat TikTok dance inside a hospital while her severely injured infant son lay dying from abusive head trauma.

Videos by Suggest

Prosecutors in Pierce County, Washington, have charged Alyssa Jade Vanderbeck, 19, and the child’s father, Mark Anthony Labaco Clamor, 21, in connection with the death of their 7-week-old baby boy. Authorities have charged both with second-degree murder, while Clamor also faces an additional charge of homicide by abuse, per court and jail records viewed by PEOPLE.

The infant died on March 9, 2026, several days after being hospitalized with catastrophic injuries. Doctors reported that the baby suffered subdural hemorrhages, retinal hemorrhages and an anoxic brain injury, conditions consistent with abusive head trauma, according to investigators.

Court documents state that the child became unresponsive on March 4. Prosecutors allege that the parents waited nearly an hour before calling 911 for help while the baby was in distress.

Father Admits To Roughly Handling The Baby

During the investigation, Clamor allegedly admitted he violently jerked the infant during a moment of frustration when the child would not stop crying.

While the infant remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, investigators say Vanderbeck recorded and posted social media videos from the hospital. One video reportedly showed her dancing in a bathroom to upbeat music as her critically injured baby lay nearby in a hospital room.

Officials also allege that Vanderbeck recorded footage of the unresponsive baby and sent the clips to family members asking for advice before the parents contacted emergency services.

Medical staff treated the infant at a children’s hospital, but the baby ultimately died five days after the initial medical emergency. Authorities later ruled the death a homicide.

Both Vanderbeck and Clamor remain in custody as the case moves through the court system. A judge set bail at $1 million for each defendant.

The investigation remains ongoing as prosecutors continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the infant’s injuries and the events that unfolded in the hours before his death. Authorities have not yet announced a trial date.