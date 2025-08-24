Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Calls out Mom for Doing ‘Some Messed up Stuff’

Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Kelley, has called out the famous singer for doing “some messed up stuff” while she was growing up.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Kelley revealed she is at peace after enduring three arrests and a stint in jail last year. Judd shares Grace with her first husband, Arch Kelley III. The couple was married from 1996 to 1998.

As she spoke about being healthy and sober, Wynonna Judd’s daughter reflected on her troubled childhood. She recently revealed her former stepbrother and stepfather, D.R. Roach, abused her. The abuse started when she was 10 years old.

“She’s done some messed up stuff, man,” Kelley said about Judd. “I just never had a voice to talk about any of this. I don’t want to stir the pot, but ultimately, the Bible says the truth will set you free. So I’m here to tell the truth and talk about it, because I want to share my story.”

While opening up about Roach’s abuse, Kelley said she told Judd about the situation. However, the singer put the family in counseling for “weeks,” forcing Kelley to sit face-to-face with her abuser.

“Ever since that happened, that’s when my mom started looking at me differently,” Kelley explained. “She treated me different… I [remember saying], ‘Mom, please don’t make me go.’ And she would be ripping me out of the car.”

Kelley reaffirmed her stance that she did tell Judd everything that had happened. Roach and Judd were married from 2003 to 2007. Roach was arrested and charged with sexual battery against a minor in 2007. His victim was never publicly identified.

Not long after Roach’s arrest, Judd filed for divorce, stating she was “obviously devastated” by the situation.

Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Says Her Relationship With the Singer Has Worsened

While continuing to speak about her relationship with her mother, Kelley said the rift has worsened. She accused the famous singer of having her “snatched, blindfolded, and dropped off” at various facilities when she was a teenager.

“I can’t just keep saying all this crazy stuff about my mom,” Kelley said. “People are going to think I’m just making this s— up. But that was literally my childhood.”

Kelley said her life began to spiral as she started selling drugs.

“I’m not blaming my mom for my mistakes as an adult,” she pointed out. “But when I was a child, yeah, I am. Because she did that. I think she wanted me to feel pain. It’s like, imagine me in a pool with weights tied around my neck. It’s like she’s throwing more on top of me, but saying, ‘Keep swimming. You’re strong. You got this.”

Judd currently has custody of Kelley’s daughter, Kaliyah, 3. Kelley gave birth to the toddler while in prison for a probation violation, stemming from her 2016 drug possession charge.

Kelley currently has a restraining order against her that covers both her mother and Kaliyah.