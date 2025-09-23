wwe-hall-of-famer-diagnosed-with-irregular-heartbeat.

A WWE Hall of Famer will need a medical procedure after doctors discovered a concerning health issue.

During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, fan-favorite wrestler and actor Kevin Nash gave a significant update on his health. Nash revealed that a recent stress test showed evidence of a possible past heart issue. His cardiologist also diagnosed him with a current condition that will require a medical procedure.

The WWE legend explained that the tests showed a small amount of scar tissue on his heart. According to his doctor, this could indicate a minor, undiagnosed cardiac event that occurred decades ago.

“My cardiologist said that I could have had… a minor heart attack like 20 years ago,” Nash explained, via Wrestling News.co. “The scar tissue on my heart was like 3%, like a 3% scar. He said that could be genetic. It could have been during the procedure of putting the stent… it was in the back of your heart.”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash in 2021. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Nash underwent a heart stent procedure about two decades ago. He also compared his heart condition to that of his late father.

“When they gave my dad his autopsy, he had had like four [heart attacks] before the fifth one killed him,” the 66-year-old recalled. “So just kind of working through them.”

Recent tests also revealed that Nash has a current, treatable condition.

“‘The only problem you got right now is you’ve got a little bit of an irregular heartbeat,'” the Magic Mike star recalled his doctor saying.

He is scheduled for a procedure to correct the issue.

“[The Doctor] said, ‘We’re gonna zap you and put you back in rhythm.’ So that’s my next thing,” Nash explained.

WWE Fans Show Their Support for Kevin Nash: ‘The Last of My Childhood’

Meanwhile, as news of the WWE icon’s health issue spread on social media, fans shared their support.

“Last member of the Original NWO. Get well soon, Kevin,” one fan wrote on X. “Bro…protect Kevin Nash at all costs. He’s like the last of my childhood,” a second fan added.

“Couldn’t imagine all 3 of the nWo gone from us. Hope he kicks this condition’s butt!!!” a third WWE lover chimed in.

The original New World Order (nWo) consisted of “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash. The trio debuted in WCW in 1996, where Hogan turned heel and joined Hall and Nash. Their goal was to take over the wrestling business. WCW was later absorbed by WWE.

WWE Superstars Hulk Hogan, X-Pac, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall (New World Order) in 2002. (Photo by WWE/WWE via Getty Images)

Scott Hall passed away from a heart attack in 2022, while Hogan also died of a heart attack in July.