wwe-hall-of-famer-suffers-injury-in-retirement-match

A WWE Hall of Famer opens up about the injury he sustained during his retirement match earlier this month.

While discussing the match on his CarCast podcast, Bill Goldberg revealed he suffered a broken hand during his WWE retirement match against GUNTHER at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Jul. 12.

Despite the injury, Goldberg said he felt “really good” after the match. “You can’t really tell but my hand,” he explained. “I broke my hand, at some point in that match, and I think today’s the first day I can see veins back in my hand.

“It’s not nearly as swollen as it was,” the Hall of Famer said. “That and… shoulder didn’t hurt, neck didn’t hurt. My knee isn’t worse.”

Speaking about GUNTHER, Goldberg said the retirement match could not have been done without him. He then addressed how he had complained in his post-retirement media appearance.

“All I hear is people complaining about me complaining,” Goldberg said. “And not many have reached the fact that it was the second-longest match I’ve ever did in my life at 58 years old.”

He then said, “Now I could not have done it without GUNTHER. That kid is freakin’ unbelievable. I mean, it was a wonderful opportunity to be in the ring with him, and an honor, and I couldn’t have done it without him. Your limitations are yourself and your dance partner, and he made it happen, so it was awesome. I had a good time.”

“GUNTHER stayed 30 minutes to an hour afterwards,” Goldberg noted. “After I was talking to my friends in the room in the back. That kid’s got lass. He’s got a lot of class.

The WWE Alum Also Addressed His Speech Being Cut From NBC and Peacock Feeds

Meanwhile, the WWE alum addressed his retirement speech being cut from NBC and Peacock feeds. He knew, to an extent, that it was going to happen.

“It might as well have been a conspiracy because you had six months to plan it,” Goldberg said. “Also, I knew to an extent that was gonna happen because they were silently pushing the social side of it because, obviously, you keep people with a cliffhanger on national television and then say that the rest of the speech will be blistered on social media.”

He further shared, “It’s gonna drive traffic if people care about what it si, and so I knew at some point but i thought in two minutes it was gonna go to that and it didn’t. It went somewhere.”

Seemingly irked by the situation, Goldberg added, “It’s bulls—.”