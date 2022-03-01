All About The Personal Lives Of Women With A Green Aura

You’ve probably heard of auras before, but what do you know about your own? Your aura is the energy field surrounding you at all times. Every living being has this colorful cloud of energy around them, but of course, we can’t see them with the naked eye. Auras usually consist of many different colors, and each color has its own unique meaning. Once you identify the dominant color in your aura, you can start reaping the benefits of knowing what your energy means.

The Different Aura Colors

Auras can include any color of the rainbow, and each has a very specific meaning, even down to the unique shade. These are the basic colors of auras, but aura reading gets way more specific than this. Red auras represent passion. Creative folks often have orange auras. A yellow aura shows that you have a lot of energy. Green auras are all about abundance. Blue auras indicate tranquility. Indigo auras are associated with being intuitive. And, violet auras are all about spirituality.

Finding Your Aura

As cool as it would be to see everyone’s colorful energy cloud, we can’t see peoples’ auras as soon as we look at them. So, if you can’t actually see what color your aura is, how do you figure it out?

There are actually a few different ways of determining the dominant color in your aura. The best way is to get your aura portrait done by a professional. This will give you the most thorough read of your aura because you’ll determine all of the colors in your aura instead of just the dominant one. This will give you a more tailored read of your energy. You’ll also get to see what your aura looks like, which is pretty cool. If you’d prefer to go a quicker route to start, you can learn how to read your own aura, or you can check out one of the many quizzes online.

The Green Aura Personality

(Titima Ongkantong/Shutterstock.com)

Once you’ve determined your dominant aura color, you can get to work learning much more about your energy. So, now you know that you have a green aura. It’s time to figure out what exactly that means. Green is the color of plants and nature, which makes you feel very connected to the outdoors. Like plants, growth and change are important to you. You’re determined, and you can be a perfectionist, at times. This makes you down-to-earth and keeps you away from impractical ideas. You have very creative energy, but it may not manifest itself in the traditional ways. Rather, you use practical methods to achieve aesthetics you like: like home decor or fashion.

Weaknesses of Green Auras

Each aura has its own set of strengths and weaknesses. So, what are the things that folks with green auras tend to struggle with? Ever heard the expression“green with envy?” Well, green represents jealousy for a reason. Folks with green auras tend to get jealous, and it can make them withholding and protective, as well as causing them to build up resentment over time.

People with green auras also tend to be people pleasers. They’ll go out of their way for the people in their lives, and if they don’t get that same energy back, it can be upsetting. Folks who struggle with this can benefit greatly from deliberate and focused boundary-setting.

The Green Aura And The Heart Chakra

(Zanna Art/Shutterstock.com)

If you’re not familiar with what chakras are, they’re the main energy centers in your body. There are seven chakras, which begin at the base of your spine and go up through your head. Each chakra links with a specific color. If you’ve never heard of chakras before, chances are that balancing, unblocking, or healing the chakras that need it could be the key to making you feel better emotionally and physically. Since chakras are all about energy, each chakra and its unique color coordinates with an aura.

The green aura connects to the heart chakra. The heart chakra is about being open to other people and the world around you. It’s associated with healing, growth, vulnerability, and self-expression. If your heart chakra is blocked, you’re likely unconsciously closed off from giving love to others as well as receiving love. Healing your heart chakra can help you move on from the past, heal from trauma and pain, and become open to letting what you need come into your life.

The Love Life Of A Green Aura

(Arlee.P/Shutterstock.com)

Due to their close connection to the heart chakra, folks with green auras do well when it comes to matters of the heart. Love and relationships are areas where you tend to excel. You are loving, loyal, and devoted. This makes you a great partner. Another trait that makes you a wonderful partner is your calming presence. You tend to be balanced and serene, and this can be very comforting for others, especially your partner.

Since you can struggle with people-pleasing and over-extending yourself to meet others’ needs, this is an especially pertinent problem in romantic relationships. Your devotion to your partner and attention to their needs are positive things, but pay close attention to ensuring that you meet your own needs when you’re in a relationship.

When it comes to seeking a partner, it’s important to find someone who values stability and balance as much as you do. You can also benefit from being with someone especially thoughtful, caring, and even creative, like folks with yellow auras. Alternatively, people with orange auras tend to be adventurous. This is a great fit for you since you will both enjoy trying new things and getting out in nature.

Careers For Green Auras

(Tanya luneva/Shutterstock.com)

Your green aura makes you all about healing, achieving balance, and reaching for personal growth. When it comes to your career, helping others to do this will be fulfilling to you. Look for a career that allows you to help others, like becoming a doctor, veterinarian, counselor, therapist, or teacher. Your love of growth and change will also benefit you in the workplace. You’ll be great at setting your own goals. You’ll also be able to come up with innovative and creative new ideas.

The Green Aura Aesthetic

(Look Studio/Shutterstock.com)

You love the outdoors, as well as stability and comfort. You also find aesthetics important, especially in practical ways. It’s easy to create a wardrobe that is harmonious with these attributes. Make sure you have comfortable pieces that are in the style you like. So, go for comfy but cute boots and sneakers. Find comfortable sweatpants that you can dress up or down. Invest in pieces that are perfect for both the great outdoors and relaxing inside. A wardrobe that matches your energy will add to your signature inner peace.