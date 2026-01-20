Woman Passes Away After Riding Universal Studios Florida’s Roller Coaster

A 70-year-old woman passed away after riding the “Revenge of the Mummy” enclosed roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida.

According to a new report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that was obtained by PEOPLE, the tragic incident occurred in November 2025. The woman, whose name has not been publicly revealed, became unresponsive after she rode the indoor roller coaster on Nov. 25.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she passed away. “Due to privacy-related concerns, the Department does not receive updates to initial assessments of a patron’s condition,” the report revealed.

Per its description, “Revenge of the Mummy” is based on the Mummy franchise. “Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?”

The Universal Studios roller coaster reaches a top speed of 40 mph and drops approximately 39 feet. NBC affiliate WFLA reported that there have been 21 incidents involving the ride since it opened in 2004. Among the incidents are dizziness and vertebral fracture.

A Universal Studios Guest Died on an Epic Universe Roller Coaster Nearly Two Months Prior

The woman’s death occurred less than two months after a male Universal Studios guest died after riding the Epic Universe roller coaster, Stardust Riders

The man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, was discovered unresponsive. He was pronounced dead not long after being rushed to a nearby Orlando hospital.

Zavala, who was using a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury, had been sitting in the front of the ride. The man notably suffered multiple blunt force injuries. Eye-witness accounts further revealed that he was bloody while slumped over mid-ride.

Following the tragedy, Universal Studios updated the roller coaster’s operating procedures and signage to include safety warnings and physical eligibility requirements.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing the Zavala family, previously accused Universal Studios Epic Universe of missing “multiple warning signs” regarding the roller coaster’s safety.

“The multiple Stardust Racers riders who have come forward to the family,” Crump pointed out. “And our office lead us to believe that Kevin’s case was not an isolated incident.”

Zavala’s death has since been ruled “accidental” by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Stardust Racer, which opened last spring, is a dual-launched coaster that travels up to 62 mph. It also reaches heights of up to 133 feet.






