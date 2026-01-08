Woman Discovers She’s Been Living With Bullet In Her Leg For More Than 20 Years

A woman discovered that she had lived more than 20 years with a bullet stuck in her leg. The woman, a native of India, discovered the bullet while cleaning an infected wound on her leg.

Videos by Suggest

32-year-old Kavita had been cleaning an infected her wound on her thigh. That’s when she pulled a bullet out of her leg, according to Times Now. It had been lodged there for 20 years.

The 32-year-old had been suffering from an infection on her right thigh for two months. Her boil popped, causing the bullet to come out of her leg. She was surprised to say the least.

Bullet In A Leg

“The surprising part is that the bullet came out without any surgery. My wife is completely healthy now,” Kavita’s husband Pradeep Baisla told the outlet.

When she was 12 years old, she was injured in the thigh in 2005. Her school had been near an armed forces firing range. “I lived in Kota Khandewala village at Tauru, Nuh before getting married in Faridabad. I studied in a government school there,” she told the outlet.

She had been taking an exam at school when she was hit by gunfire.

“I was bleeding from a wound. Teachers sent me home assuming that I was hit by a piece of stone accidentally from students playing nearby. It turns out, I was hit by a stray bullet fired from the range,” she told the outlet.

Her thigh healed and she went about her life.

“It was not healing even after treatment. However, after the bullet was retrieved, the pain has subsided,” she told the outlet.

Her husband also added, “I took her to a doctor who gave her injections. He said the bullet seemed to be of a self-loading rifle.”

Faridabad’s Badshah Khan civil hospital’s Dr Upendra Bhardwaj believes the lack of momentum stopped it from hitting her artery.

“Due to developing age, the wound healed. But the protective covering of the tissues, formed around the bullet as the defense mechanism of the body, got ruptured, resulting in an infection,” he said.