‘Wicked’ Star Ethan Slater Slips and Falls in Hilarious Video

Not the grand entrance he was expecting, Ethan Slate slipped and fell while attending the Wicked premiere in London last week.

While heading into The Royal Festival Hall for the film’s screening, Slater bit it as he and his security team made their way through the venue’s entrance. He managed to catch himself before his entire body hit the ground.

Ethan Slater quickly jumped back up and waved at the crowd before heading in with the rest of the Wicked cast for the event. Someone managed to catch the entire moment on camera.

Slater’s security team was seen with umbrellas, indicating that the venue’s floor may have been slippery.

Ethan Slater plays Boq in the two-part film adaptation of the award-winning musical. He is also dating Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda.

During an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, Slater shared his thoughts about the characters. “I love this Glinda who is trying to figure out how to be a good person, and I love this Elphaba who is trying to figure out how to fit in. They are so deeply connected to the journeys of these women.”

He then gushed about Grande’s performance as the “Good Witch” of Oz. “One of my favorite things about Ariana’s performance is that they really exist in the same moment. She can be like the best physical comedian you’ve ever seen on-screen and also be so torn and conflicted about her relationship with Elphaba and so it’s a real privilege to see up close.”

Ethan Slater Recently Spoke About the Real-Life Friendship Between ‘Wicked’ Castmates Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

In a separate interview with Today.com, Ethan Slater spoke about the real-life friendship with his Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

“Their friendship is really real and really deep and really informed by the work that they did together,” Slater explained. “I think they’re getting to talk about and getting to reflect on it while they’re still in the midst of it.”

He then said the press tour is emotional for both Grande and Erivo. This is because their real-life friendship reflects their characters’ on-screen friendship.

“I think it’s an emotional process to dive into characters who go through such a journey,” Ethan noted. “It’s been a really long and intense process. When you do that, you really bond with the people you’re around.”