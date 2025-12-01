‘Wicked’ Star Shares a ‘Loving Reminder’ About How ‘Dangerous’ Body Shaming Can Be

Seemingly addressing her critics, Wicked star Ariana Grande gave a “loving reminder” about how “dangerous” body shaming others can be.

Videos by Suggest

Over the weekend, Grande took to her Instagram Stories to share a 2024 clip of herself discussing the dangers of criticizing people’s bodies.

“Resharing this from last year,” she wrote in the post. “As a loving reminder to all.”

During the 2024 interview, the Wicked star recalled critics body shaming her when she was just a teenager. “I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me,” she said. “And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons.”

Grande then said that the body shaming is something that is “uncomfortable” no matter what the scale says. “In today’s society, there’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all commenting on other’s looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health,” she pointed out. “I think it’s dangerous for all parties involved.”

This isn’t the first time Ariana Grande has spoken out against body shaming.

In a 2023 TikTok post, Grande spoke out about those who commented on her “unhealthy” slender figure.

“There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful,” she explained at the time. “I know personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”

Grande further pointed out what led to her struggles with weight. “I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’ But that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy.”

She went on to encourage her followers to be “gentler and less comfortable” about commenting on other people’s bodies.

“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is. Healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy… We just shouldn’t.” Grande added. “We should really work towards not doing that as much.”