‘Wicked’ Actress Undergoes Big Surgery After Experiencing Nightmare Pain

Wicked alum Jessica Vosk recently shared that she will be away from Hell’s Kitchen for three weeks following back surgery.

On June 13, she posted a heartfelt video and message on Instagram about missing performances of the popular Alicia Keys Broadway musical.

“I have a hard time admitting that I need help, but I’m at that point right now—as much as I want to be performing in Hell’s Kitchen nightly, my back has finally given me the red light,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve been pushing through since February, missing shows due to pain, and trying everything I can to make the situation work.”

Jessica Vosk at the 78th Annual Tony Awards earlier this month. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

She added, “My castmates have been angels on earth, understanding every aspect and all my funny limps. The entire team at HK has given me more grace than I could expect. We try very hard to mask our pain, then we rarely admit how hard it is to make everything seem seamless and perfect in showbiz.”

“The great news is that I will feel better, something I have hoped for over the past year. 24/7 pain is no joke,” she continued. “To the chronic sufferers, I’m so sorry. The thing that I am most ready for is to be able to sleep again. Even better, I will be back on July 8, and I do NOT have a final date for you yet! Rest assured, you still have time to catch me! I love you very much, and I am very grateful for every bit of support you’ve thrown my way. I might just need a little bit more over the next couple of weeks.”

Vosk is best known for playing Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre from July 2018 to May 2019, including the show’s 15th Anniversary, according to Playbill. She also played Elphaba on the second national tour from September 2016 to September 2017.

Vosk returned to Instagram on June 17th to share that she went through with the back surgery. This time, her caption was understandably much shorter.

“I did it,” she wrote alongside a black and white shot of her resting in a hospital bed.

Some of the Wicked alum’s celebrity friends showed their support in the comments section of the candid post.

“You little sweetie. Heal up. I’m so glad you’re on the other side,” Vosk’s pal Jennifer Garner wrote. “Sending love and strength,” Neil Patrick Harris added.