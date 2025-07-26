Why Rachel Zegler Was Replaced in the Middle of ‘Evita’ Performance

Rachel Zegler’s performance in Evita hit a sour note Thursday—courtesy of an untimely illness.

The 24-year-old, starring as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, made an unexpected exit during the evening performance. As PEOPLE reported, her departure was announced at intermission.

Rachel Zegler as Eva Perón in ‘Evita.’ (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

When the Snow White star stepped aside, understudy Bella Brown took the spotlight in the second act. She kicked things off with the showstopper “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.” The audience reportedly loved it, giving her a nearly five-minute standing ovation and the cast 10 well-deserved bows.

“Today really showed just how important swings and covers are within this industry,” Brown wrote on her Instagram Stories. “They are pillars of a show!! A proud day to be at ‘Evita.’” She added, “What a lucky audience getting to see both me and MY ANGEL REG ZEG!!”

Bella Brown received a five-minute standing ovation after filling in for Rachel Zegler. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

Zegler stars as the former first lady of Argentina in the musical, which debuted in 1978 and was written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. On Thursday, she performed both acts of the matinee before abruptly leaving the second show of the day.

Rachel Zegler Returned to Her ‘Evita’ Role on Friday

Meanwhile, Zegler returned to her role in “Evita” on Friday. The actress made a surprising comeback via her Instagram Stories, sharing a series of photos that captured her return to the West End stage.

Image via Instagram / Rachel Zegler

Evita, the story of the polarizing second wife of Argentine leader-turned-president Juan Perón, is set to run in London until September 6. The production, which began performances on June 14, officially opened on July 1 to widespread critical acclaim.