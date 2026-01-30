‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Shocked Over Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Gaunt’ Appearance

Fans of Wheel of Fortune grew concerned for host Ryan Seacrest after a clip from the show made the rounds recently, featuring the TV personality looking “gaunt.”

In the Jan. 23 Instagram video, the 51-year-old congratulated Vanna White on her recent marriage to John Donaldson. However, concerned internet denizens were more focused on his “gaunt” appearance.

“It should’ve been a pure feel-good moment. Instead, viewers can’t stop staring at Ryan Seacrest. Gaunt face. Hollowed cheeks. Skin pulled tight. That frozen, unsettling smile that doesn’t quite reach the eyes. The announcement barely registers because whatever is going on next to her is impossible to ignore,” one onlooker on X wrote of the moment.

“I’m thinking that’s an actor playing Ryan Seacrest. We’ve seen him for years, and this isn’t him,” another fan speculated.

“That’s Ryan Seacrest??? No way. Absolutely no way,” yet another fan wrote.

However, another thoughtful Wheel of Fortune fan had a more straightforward theory.

“I will say I’ve listened to him on his radio show in ATL and he is obsessed with food and his weight. That’s the opinion I had of him after listening to him for a while. Very weight-conscious, spoke like a lot of women I know,” the fan wrote.

Ryan Seacrest Admitted to ‘Over-Exercising’ in the Past

Indeed, it seems Seacrest is just in elite shape… It’s possible that a few couch potatoes simply don’t recognize what a healthy person looks like anymore. He even poked fun at his own discipline in 2024, admitting to “over-exercising, eating better, over-training” in preparation for his 50th birthday.

“I’m doing everything I can to feel like I’m not 50,” the TV Personality told Entertainment Tonight in December 2024. “Anything I can do to make myself feel 29 again.”

Seacrest’s routine back then included “Lots of muscle recovery, cold plunging, and steaming”…basically, a spa day with extra grit.

Maybe next time a channel surfer accuses Seacrest of being “gaunt,” they should take a page out of his book and get moving.