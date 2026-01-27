What Ariana Grande Keeps With Her to Remind Her of Her Late Nonna

Ariana Grande has recently reflected on the strong women she’s had in her life and how they’ve influenced her. One person she always tries to “channel” in particular is her grandmother.

Vogue Japan wrote a cover story for Ariana Grande, published January 26. There, the superstar spoke about the important women in her life, and how she’s grateful to have had them.

Over the last summer, her grandmother, Marjorie Grande, passed away at 99 years old. “I attempt to channel her strength always,” Ariana Grande said, tearing up. To keep a little piece of her nonna with her at all times, the singer carries two chapsticks her nonna would use with her. She holds one in her purse and has the other by her bedside.

The publication said that her grandmother was rather fearless. When things get a little overwhelming for the star, she always remembers Marjorie’s apt advice, “F–k ’em!”

Ariana Grande Is Equally As Grateful For Her Mother

It’s not just her grandmother who has been a source of strength for the artist, however. Her own mother, Joan Grande, was described as a steady anchor for Ariana through the years.

Being a such a global star comes with a lot of weight, and Ariana Grande confessed that sometimes she feels like people revere her for her celebrity status rather than her works. Well, her mother is always there to appreciate the hard work she puts into everything.

“I feel like there have been a lot of times when I’ve been doing my best work creatively, and yet my celebrity has been louder than the work,” she confessed. “And my mom has always been here to set the record straight in my head and remind me of my as worth an artist and as a human being every time that noise has almost derailed me.”

With her recent three-year stint as Glinda in Wicked!, however, she does feel like her hard work is being appreciated over her stardom. “I feel like it’s the first time in my

career — between Wicked and Eternal Sunshine — when I really feel seen for my work and as an artist.”

“I really do.”