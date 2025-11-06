Wedding Coordinator Upstages Bride And Groom By Sliding Down The Stairs

The internet is divided after a clip showing a wedding organiser taking what appears to be a deliberate slide down a staircase during a bride’s grand entrance goes viral.

Videos by Suggest

Laura, the bride, posted a clip of her wedding organizer taking the express route down a flight of stairs. Right past the bride and her father. She wrote, “When the wedding coordinator takes their job very seriously,” adding, “she did [a] good job but this made me CACKLE.”

In the video, which has amassed over 12 million views, you can see her make a quick beeline for the slope and disappear out of sight. Whether it was a bit of fun or she really needed to get somewhere before the bride did is unclear.

The move has divided the internet and professionals.

One Sydney-based wedding coordinator, Isabella Watkins of The Eventful Touch, told news.com.au that the slide was “totally out of line” and “very unprofessional.”

“A moment like that, where she’s getting the raw reaction of her partner seeing her walk down the aisle, I think that could have been a moment that was really lost.”

“Guests have seen this,” she continued. “It is a little bit funny, so guests may have laughed, taking away from that big moment.”

Internet Reacts To The Wedding Slide

It’s not just Watkins who is appalled by the organizer’s slide down the stairs. Many who saw the clip didn’t like her behaviour, either.

“Why would she do that!?!?!” exclaimed one, shocked.

“Why would she not hide behind the steps ??????” questioned another.

“As a wedding coordinator I’m crying what,” chimed a third.

Many simply find the situation hilarious.

“I feel like she’s only here for the zip line,” wrote one, referencing I Think You Should Leave.

“Is she coordinating a heist,” another joked.

“If I was the bride I would be really upset that I wasn’t offered the slide option,” riffed one more.

Although I think the slide was incredibly inappropriate (albeit hilarious), I’m just glad the bride doesn’t mind at all. From follow-up clips and comments, it’s clear the bride is seeing the humor in the incident.