Washington Mother Dead After Eating Mislabeled Cookie, Suffered A Fatal Allergic Reaction

A 78-year-old Washington mother, Peggy Bryant, tragically lost her life after consuming what she believed was an oatmeal raisin cookie. However, unbeknownst to her, the cookie had been mislabeled, and it actually was a peanut butter cookie, which caused a fatal allergic reaction. Two years later, Bryant’s family has filed a lawsuit against the supermarket chain.

According to King 5, the incident took place on April 7, 2023. Bryant, who was two months away from celebrating her 60th wedding anniversary with her husband, consumed the mislabeled cookie. Moments later, she realized that the cookie contained peanuts.

“She realized that the cookie she was eating was actually a peanut butter cookie and she’s deathly allergic to peanuts,” Lisa Bishop, Bryant’s daughter, told the outlet.

Bryant was rushed to a local hospital. However, shortly after, she died from anaphylaxis, which is a severe allergic reaction, which was confirmed by the coroner’s report.

Recall And Lawsuit

After an investigation was conducted, the FDA issued a recall on May 9, 2023. In the recall, the FDA detailed that Albertsons Companies, Safeway’s parent company, recalled 18-count packages of Oatmeal Cookies. sold in Duvall, Washington.

“We have received a report that a package of cookies was labeled as Oatmeal Raisin but may have contained Peanut Butter Cookies,” the recall read. “As a result, peanuts and soy were not listed within the ingredient statement. The recalled cookies were packaged in clear plastic containers available within the store’s bakery department.”

Notably, the recall also mentioned “one report of a serious adverse event,” which referenced Bryant’s untimely death.

Two years after Peggy Bryant died, her family filed a lawsuit against Safeway on Thursday, May 8, 2025. As per King 5, the family seeks accountability, saying that her death could have been preventable and that they don’t wish this to happen to anyone else.

“The last few minutes of my mom’s life were tragic and awful and painful,” Bishop told the outlet. “I knew that we just had to do something. Do the right thing. I don’t want it to happen to anybody else. Labels are there for a reason and I don’t want anybody else to die from mislabeling.”