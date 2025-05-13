Walt Disney World Introduces Revamped Meet-and-Greet Character For Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

As part of the highly anticipated Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party announcement, Walt Disney World introduced a new version of the meet-and-greet character, Jack Skellington.

In a social media post, Disney Parks shared a sneak peek of a more accurate-looking Pumpkin King alongside his love, Sally. Bewildered by what appears to be a gift, Jack sticks his hand in the box before the video ends.

“What’s This? The Pumpkin King is making a wicked return this Halloween season,” Disney Parks declares in the post’s caption.

Jack Skellington in 2023 and the ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ character in the 2025 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary promo. Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images; Photo by Disney Parks/Facebook

Sally also appears to have an updated look, ditching the former blue eye circles and bright red lipstick and adding more stitches to her face.

Jack Skellington and Sally are big fan favorites at Walt Disney World and well-known characters at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. During the Halloween event, Jack also hosted a spooky story time in front of the Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle.

Walt Disney World’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Will Kick Off in Mid-August

Walt Disney World announced on Monday the complete list of dates for the 2025 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The event will be available on select nights from Aug. 15 to Oct. 31.

Among the spooky event’s experiences are the Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, featuring lasers and fireworks, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltecular, and dance parties and music.

The dates of the event are as follows:

August – 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, and 29

September – 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, and 30

October – 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30, and 31

The price for the party ranges from $119 to $229. Prices are based on the date. Tickets for the event will go on sale on May 15 for those staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, which are:

Disney Resorts Collection hotels

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Shades of Green at Walt Disney World Resort

Those not staying at a rest can buy the tickets on May 22.





