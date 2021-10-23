Baby Food Sold At Walmart Being Recalled For High Levels Of Arsenic

Out of an abundance of caution, Maple Island Inc., manufacturer of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal, issued a voluntary recall on the product on October 8th, 2021, according to a statement.

If you’ve bought Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal recently, which is exclusively sold at Walmart in stores or online, read on for all the details.

The Dangers Of Arsenic In Foods

Arsenic is a naturally occurring chemical element that can be found in the air, water, and land according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Inorganic arsenic can be highly toxic. According to the WHO, “Long-term exposure to inorganic arsenic, mainly through drinking-water and food, can lead to chronic arsenic poisoning.”

According to the FDA, “Research has shown that reducing exposure to toxic elements is important to minimize any potential long-term effects on the developing brains of infants and children.”

The FDA routinely checks levels of toxic elements in food. When products pose a health risk, the FDA takes measures to remove those products from the market.

There are certain steps you can take to reduce your exposure to arsenic. Test well water, eat a varied and nutritious diet, learn about the juice recommendations for children, and get strategies to reduce arsenic in rice and infant rice cereal.

Arsenic poisoning symptoms include vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, according to the WHO. More severe symptoms include muscle cramps, tingling in extremities, and death in critical cases. If your child experiences any of these symptoms get help from a medical provider ASAP.

Details Of The Recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found high levels of inorganic arsenic in three lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal which “tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.” Although no illnesses have been reported, Walmart has pulled the product from its shelves and has put a register block on the product to prevent additional sales. Maple Island Inc. quickly issued the recall.

The Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz. lots were sold after April 25th, 2021. The best-used dates and lot numbers, which can be found on the back of the package include:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907; best if used by date JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907; best if used by date JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907; best if used by date NOV 30 2022

​​No other Parent’s Choice products were affected by the recall.

If you’ve purchased the potentially affected product, you are advised to either discard of the product or return to Walmart for a full refund. For additional information, you can contact Maple Island Inc., Monday through Friday 8am – 4pm Central time at 1-800-369-1022 or contact the company by email at [email protected].