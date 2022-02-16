Vivica A. Fox Has Not Aged Since Her First Red Carpet And We Have Proof

Though it took Vivica A. Fox a while to get her career to take off, once it did so, there was absolutely no stopping her. From humble beginnings to the heights of superstardom, Fox has certainly seen it all. One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is her looks. We swear she hasn’t aged in the almost 30 years since her first red carpet appearance.

Silver Screen Siren Vivica A. Fox Through The Years

Vivica A. Fox has been in show business for so long, that it’s hard to imagine Hollywood without her. From How Stella Got Her Groove Back to Independence Day and Set It Off, it was almost impossible in the late ’90s, early ‘00s to avoid Fox’s star power on the big screen. That wasn’t always the case, however.

At the beginning of Fox’s career, she was just another unknown with hopes and dreams of making it big one day. She worked as a dancer on Soul Train from 1983 to 1984 after moving to California from Michigan to attend college. Her moves on the dance floor must have impressed someone in the 80’s RnB group Klymaxx, since she went on to appear in the group’s music video for their hit single “Meeting In The Ladies Room.”

Early Red Carpet Appearances

After a few more years working in the industry, Fox scored her first big role as Carmen Silva on Days Of Our Lives in 1988. From there, Fox continued to conquer television and in the early ’90s, she was featured in a number of hit TV shows like The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, 90210, Family Matters, Matlock, and Martin.

Of course, Fox’s big break didn’t come until about halfway through the ’90s, when she was cast in two huge blockbuster hits back-to-back: Set It Off starring Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Independence Day starring Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum, both of which were released in 1996.

Escorted By Dennis Rodman

From then on out, Fox became a household name and went on to star in several more wildly popular and successful films, including How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Soul Food, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, and Kill Bill. Throughout it all, Fox’s sweetheart looks have hardly changed at all. Her red carpet style, though, has evolved considerably.

Together With ‘Independence Day’ Co-Star Jeff Goldblum

Many of Fox’s early red carpet outfits fondly remind us of a high school prom. Between the gowns, the hair, and, of course, the wraps, it’s almost as if we’ve been transported back to the old gym. We can practically see the streamers and bowls of punch now.

The Whole Cast On The Red Carpet

It’s amazing the difference a few decades can make, and even more incredible to see everything that has stayed exactly the same. Her style may have undergone a massive upgrade, but Vivica A. Fox’s looks have remained the same since she first burst onto the scene. Are you willing to share your skincare routine, Ms. Fox?

