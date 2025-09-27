Virginia Football Field Flooded By Fans After Win Against Florida

Right after a tight game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles, Cavaliers fans stampeded the football field in an instant.

On September 26, the University of Virginia came out on top against No. 8 Florida State with a 46-38 score after double overtime. The game at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville was a tense one, but the moment Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos intercepted Virginia’s Ja’Son Prevard, all hell broke loose.

A video shared by Aggregate Sports on X displays just how sudden and fast the stampede was.

The second the intercept happened, an unstoppable wave of fans swept the green. Both Castellanos and Prevard were swallowed whole. No reports of injury have come out, so it’s safe to assume both players came out of the belly of the beast in tact.

Mayhem dominated the field. One player was pictured climbing over a goal post, and another was caught flipping off Castellanos. Although the stampede was mostly harmless, a grown man gesturing like that to a player while recording is simply sad and unnecessary.

Virginia Fined $50,000 After Fans Storm The Field

According to ACC field-storming rules, the University of Virginia will owe $50,000 as a first offender.

Many online deemed the onslaught too much, however.

“That field storming actually looked dangerous,” one stated.

“Look at the dirtbag Virginia fan flipping off the FSU player as he runs by. Somebody ID this d–k,” wrote another.

“I usually don’t care, but that was seriously dangerous for the FSU receiver. Gain control of the crowd. That’s not cool,” a third chastised.

Others, however, were rather impressed by it.

“Both UVA and one FSU player just completely disappeared after this absolute one of the best field storms of all time,” wrote an impressed onlooker.

“Never seen fans storm a field that fast,” commented another.

“This might be the greatest field storm ever. The quickness with Three 6 Mafia in the background is chef’s kiss,” praised one more.

Thankfully, no one got hurt, so we can appreciate the spectacle. Fans must be much more careful in the future, however.