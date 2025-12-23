vice-president-jd-vance-has-some-strong-words-for-those-criticizing-his-wife-usha

Making it clear where he stands, Vice President JD Vance had some strong words for critics going after his wife, Usha.

During his recent interview with UnHerd over the weekend, the politician was asked about Nick Fuentes, a far-right-wing podcaster who has made racist comments about Usha and their children.

“On Fuentes, I’ve criticized him in the past, but let me be clear: anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s—,” Vance stated. “That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States.

He continued by pointing out, “And my attitude towards anybody, again, who is calling for judging people based on their ethnic heritage, whether they’re Jewish or white or anything else, it’s disgusting. We shouldn’t be doing it.”

As he spoke about Fuentes, JD Vance said he felt the podcaster’s influence within the Trump administration and the “whole host of institutions on the Right” is “vastly overstated.”

Regarding whether Fuentes is a “problem” for the country, Vance stated, “He’s a podcaster. He has a dedicated group of young fans, and some of them have been shitty to my friends and family. Does that annoy me? Of course. But let’s keep some perspective.”

“If you believe racism is bad, Fuentes should occupy one second of your focus,” he pointed out. “And the people with actual political power who worked so hard to discriminate against white men should occupy many hours of it.”

JD Vance’s Wife Recently Said She Misses Some Things About Her ‘Old Life’

Earlier this month, JD Vance’s wife, Usha, reflected on her time as Second Lady in an interview with USA Today.

“There are things that I miss and things that I’m excited to have moved on from,” she said.

Usha further addressed the speculation about her marriage to JD. “I find that one of the really curious things about this life is that people really like to read the tea leaves,” she pointed out. “And there’s a kind of an industry building stories about everything that they can imagine.”

Usha went on to admit she thought it was “kind of funny” that her marriage is a hot topic. However, she does not “find it fruitful” to keep up with the public speculation.

Regardless, at the end of the day, she called the speculation a “family joke.”

“I’d rather just sort of live in my marriage and in the real world and less in kind of the fever dreams that surround it,” she added. “So I mean, it is kind of a family joke, but also not something that I spend very much time thinking about.”





