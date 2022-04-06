Heartbreaking News For Vanna White Has ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans Rallying Around Her

Vanna White is going through a hard time right now. The Wheel of Fortune star is navigating hard times in her personal life. Fans of the game show are helping her out by rallying around her. Here’s what’s going on.

Lost Her Stepfather

On April 1, White announced that her 96-year-old stepfather Herbert White passed away. She wrote on Instagram, “It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96-year-old dad passed away peacefully this morning.” He was a native of North Myrtle Beach all his life, marrying White’s mother Joan after her divorce from Vanna’s birth father, Miguel Rosich.

“He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach,” White wrote. The two were close. White chose to take his name when she began her career in 1982. He was there for her when she had a miscarriage in 1992. Wheel of Fortune episodes are taped far ahead of time, so you shouldn’t expect to see Herbert mentioned on the air or for White to miss a week.

Kindness Abounds

The whole world of Wheel of Fortune is there for her. The comments on her announcement were filled to the brim with kind messages. On behalf of the Sajak family, Maggie Sajak commented “I am so very sorry for your loss. My whole family is thinking of you🤍🕊.”

Another commenter, digital creator Janet Gunn, wrote some kind words. “🙏❤️ Vanna I’m sorry for your loss of your dad. I’m so happy he went peacefully and what a beautiful long life!”

Prayers All Around

White posted the news on her Twitter as well, and once again the comments overflowed with support. Many folks expressed their sorrow.

Sorry to hear that news and deepest condolences, Vanna. Having lost both of my parents to cancer over the course of the last few years, I know that forever heartbreak and pain. May he rest peaceful, easy and shine on. ❤️❤️❤️ #love — Steve Harris (@Steve615) April 1, 2022

One former Wheel of Fortune champion expressed his condolences.

Condolences and prayers to you and your family, Vanna. ❤️🕯 — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) April 1, 2022

The official Wheel of Fortune twitter also sent nice words. In a quote tweet, it said “we are thinking of you and your family during this difficult time.”

.@TheVannaWhite, we are thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. We love you. ❤️ – Your Wheel of Fortune family https://t.co/8HARAgM2Cm — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) April 1, 2022

For all the bad press Wheel of Fortune receives, it’s nice to see fans and staff rally around White in this hard time. Stories are always coming out about drama between White and Sajak, but this doesn’t seem to be a toxic place at all. We’d also like to extend our condolences to White in this difficult time. 96 years is a good long life.

