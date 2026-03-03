‘Unfortunate Circumstances’: Another Rock Group Has Disbanded

A fan favorite alternative rock band is hanging up its guitars, breaking the news to fans in a heartfelt social media post.

Sydney, Australia rockers Dead Honey, a popular and rising group that only began releasing material last year, broke the news on Feb. 26 on the group’s Instagram.

“Due to some unfortunate circumstances, Dead Honey has decided to disband,” the rock group began.

“We want to thank every single one of you who joined us over the last year, it’s been a truly incredible experience that none of us will forget. We all love music, and our personal journeys are far from over! So if you would like to keep in touch, our individual accounts are linked below,” the “Ragdoll” rockers continued.

“Thank you for having us. We have been Dead Honey. Goodnight!” the band concluded.

As a parting gift and a way to stay connected, the band shared their individual Instagram handles in the farewell post caption:

🎙️ Veronica: @tahirihmusic

🎸 Reece: @rstews

Jack: @jackmacmusic

🥁 Michael: @drummerboybillyboy

Rock Fans Mourn the Loss of Dead Honey

Fans took to the comments to lament the loss of the very short-lived rock group.

“Bummer news. I was looking forward to seeing you grow as a band. I’ll be following along to see what happens with you all individually,” one top comment read. “It’s truly bittersweet to hear that Dead Honey has decided to part ways after such an incredible success,” another fan added.

Whaaaat? Nooooo! Look forward to seeing what you all decide to do,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, the band responded to the thoughtful comment with, “Thanks for joining us on our journey, will definitely keep in touch!”

Just in January, the rock group advertised shows in Melbourne and Sydney as its “first shows ever” in the cities.

Now, they will also serve as its last.

“Man I really should’ve gotten merch at the Melbourne gig,” a Dead Honey fan joked in the comments section.