Stop Caring About Unimportant BS With These 4 Simple Tips

Since the pandemic first hit three years ago, it seems like life stresses have only continued to stack year after year. News headlines, toxic social media posts, and times of uncertainty just added to the daily stresses life can already bring.

All that negativity can take its toll on both our emotional and physical health. Luckily, there are small changes we can make to help turn the tide when it feels like it’s all too much.

Author and meditation teacher Barb Schmidt and her daughter, Michelle Maros, are dedicated to sharing wellness advice on their social media accounts and through their nonprofit Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life.

Starting the new year right, the duo shared a video detailing “4 Tips For Becoming Unbothered,” and it’s definitely advice we can get behind.

1. Not Everything Needs An Emotional Reaction

Responding emotionally to everything in your life can be exhausting. If you feel like other people’s actions are affecting your emotional state, it could benefit you to take a step back before responding.

Recognizing patterns and triggers can take time, but realizing that other people’s actions don’t have to change your mental state is empowering. Barb advised to “reclaim your power” by not allowing other people’s choices to affect your experience.

2. Don’t Make Assumptions

The second tip from the mother-daughter team is to stop making assumptions. Michelle said, “I’ve saved myself a lot of unnecessary stress by working up the courage to ask direct questions instead of making assumptions.”

This can be difficult, especially for those who hate confrontation. However, asking open-ended, friendly, clarifying questions (hopefully) shouldn’t end in conflict.

3. Avoid Personalizing What Other People Do

If someone is disrespectful of you or your time, try to keep in mind that it has more to do with them than with you. Taking things too personally can become damaging to your self-esteem.

Of course, there’s a balance—if the person intended to belittle or hurt you, then prioritize time away from that person. But if you notice you get your feelings hurt regularly by different people, it could mean you’re taking things too personally on a deeper level. Be sure to set boundaries with people who are constantly taking advantage of you.

4. Know Your Limits

Hunger, anger, loneliness, and tiredness can all contribute to becoming more easily triggered or annoyed, according to the pair. Knowing when you need to recharge and take some “me” time is vital for your mental health and for your relationships.

Becoming “unbothered” in the new year doesn’t mean disconnecting or ghosting other people, but it does mean prioritizing your mental health. Here’s to becoming more at peace in 2023!