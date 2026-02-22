Ultra-Marathon Runner Shares How She Balances Demanding Training With Supporting Her Family

Becs Gentry, the ultra-marathon runner and Peloton instructor, has shared just how important balance is in her marriage.

The 39-year-old runner spoke to PEOPLE about how she balances everything she’s got going on in her life. From supporting her husband, their child, and her career, she’s got a lot on her plate.

“Balance, I use it as air quotes because it doesn’t exist,” she explained. “There is no equilibrium really when it comes to these things. You just have to be okay with certain things maybe being watered down for a while and other things having to flourish.”

Prioritizing your time is incredibly important when you have a packed schedule, and it seems Gentry has learned this the hard way. She has also recently partnered with HOKA, becoming their new brand ambassador. So, yeah, I suppose balance doesn’t really exist in her life.

Her husband, Austin Curtis, is her “rock.” She mentioned how they support each other in their careers and in the home. “We flip-flop between one of us doing something that we’ve wanted to do and completing one of our goals. It’s about just being there for what your support crew can give you. If you want that one thing to flourish, you’ve got the passion for it, then it, it’s going to go there and that’s okay because it’s temporary,” she said.

Becs Gentry Is Heavily Motivated By Her Daughter

Becs and Austin welcomed their daughter, Tallulah, into the world in 2022. Since then, her child has been a huge source of motivation. And working together as a team for their family has been hugely important for Gentry.

“It’s important we do maintain an idea of balance when it comes to these things. Even if it’s not literal,” she continued.

“It just keeps us floating on that good path of like, okay, I’m not pouring 99% of my energy into this one thing when I’ve got five other things that really need more than a 1% share.”

Most importantly, “As long as it’s making you happy and you genuinely feel content with what your balance currently looks like, then roll with it.”