Tyson Fury’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Venezuela Marries Her Boxer Boyfriend

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury’s 16-year-old daughter, Venezuela, has tied the knot with amateur boxer Noah Price.

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Venezuela married Price, 19, at the Royal Chapel of St. John on the Isle of Man on Saturday, May 18, according to multiple outlets, including The Mirror U.K.

For her sweet sixteen nuptials, the teen bride opted for a white lace fishtail gown, complete with a dramatic 50-foot train. Staying true to her Gen Z roots, she swapped out heels for a pair of Crocs, a fashion choice she’d previously told the Scottish Sun she’d make for her big day.

Venezuela was joined by her dad, Tyson, 37, mom Paris Fury, and 18 bridesmaids, including her cousin, Bambi Fury, 3 — the daughter of Tyson’s half-brother, Tommy Fury, and Molly-Mae Hague. Venezuela’s little sisters, Valencia, 8, and Athena, 4, were also part of the wedding party. According to The Daily Mail, Peter Andre even performed, ensuring that even though the bride might not have been old enough to vote, get a tattoo, or drink alcohol in the United States, her wedding was a major event.

Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela arrives at her wedding in 50ft-long dress and Crocs pic.twitter.com/CEWUewnDff — Sun Sport (@SunSport) May 16, 2026

The groom, Price, wore black pants with a white vest and a matching suit jacket featuring black lapels.

After the ceremony, the newlywed teens posed for photos outside the chapel. The father of the bride, Tyson, who wore a classic all-black suit, also took snapshots with his daughter.

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Though the church was reportedly closed to the public for the ceremony, per Metro U.K., don’t fret. A camera crew was on hand to capture the special day, so you can still catch it on the family’s Netflix show, At Home with the Furys.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price attend the Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov fight in London. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Netflix)

Price proposed to Venezuela at her 16th birthday party. She shared a video of the surprise on her Instagram Stories.

A close-up of the diamond engagement ring later made its debut on her Instagram feed. The caption was short and sweet: “We are gettin married🥰 so happy❤️.”

Despite her young age, Venezuela’s parents have given their blessing.

“Venezuela is so mature for her years,” mom Paris told the Mirror U.K. “She’s done so much in such a short time just because of who she is. The fact that she’s got six younger brothers and sisters that she’s helped bring up.”

“I can’t deny her, because I was 17 when I got engaged,” she added. “She’s obviously following in my footsteps, so how can I judge her in any way. I know she’s young. But I think she’s found the person she loves and if she’s happy, I will completely support her.”