Two Men Shot During Altercation at Disney World Cast Member Apartment Complex

Two men are recovering following an altercation at a Disney World cast member housing at a Winter Park, Florida, apartment complex last week.

According to WFTV, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:10 pm on May 7. Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies arrived at the 11700 block of Rock Pigeon Loop at the Flamingo Crossing West Apartments, which is a Disney World cast member housing complex.

The two shot men were in the parking lot when law enforcement arrived at the scene. Officials say the suspect and victim, both in their 20s, were in an argument when the shots were fired.

The men knew each other, police confirmed. Both were shot and transported to a nearby hospital. No further details were revealed about their injuries. It also wasn’t confirmed if one of the men was a cast member.

The Disney World Cast Member Housing Complex Opened in 2020

WDWNT reports that the Flamingo Crossings Village first opened in 2020. The housing complex was initially designed for the Walt Disney World College Program cast members.

However, the complex began leasing to other cast members in 2023.

“Flamingo Crossings Village provides Cast Members and Operating Participants with spacious 2 and 4 bedroom apartments at a range of rates conducive for various budgets,” the complex’s description reads. “All apartments feature hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, a flat panel TV, and a free furniture package.”

The Flamingo Crossings Village is 15 minutes from the Walt Disney World property. Cast member floor plans are available, starting at $869 per bedspace, per person.