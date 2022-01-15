What Happened To The ‘Two Guys’ From The Sonic Drive-In Commercials And Why Were They Replaced?

Commercial actors, such as Flo from Progressive and Jake from State Farm, can become beloved household names. So when they disappear, like the “Two Guys” from the Sonic Drive-In commercials, it feels as if someone close to you has simply vanished. Here’s what happened to the Sonic guys, and what they’ve been up to since their decade of work for the fast-food company.

Who Are T.J. Jagodowski And Peter Grosz?

Comedians T.J. Jagodowski and Peter Grosz were the faces of Sonic Drive-In for a little over a decade, making them two of the most recognizable faces in America. The two were beloved for their silly antics and excellent comedic timing. They first appeared in the fast-food commercials, filmed exclusively in cars, in 2002. For the next 10 years, the duo could be seen noshing down on foot-long hot dogs, milkshakes, and various other treats offered by Sonic.

By 2020, however, the company decided to go in a different direction with their commercials, and the “Two Guys,” as they came to be known, were set aside. Most recently, Sonic has been using footage of real fans to advertise their food, though commercials featuring the “Two Guys” will continue to air. Sonic Chief Marketing Officer Lori Abou Habib described the characters as “a huge part of our voice, and they’ll be part of our brand going forward.”

Both Boast A Storied Career

So, what are Jagodowski and Grosz up to when they’re not chowing down on fast food together? Before they ever worked with Sonic, the two made a name for themselves as actors, comedians, and improvers. Jagodowski, especially, was praised for his improv skills by the Chicago Improv Festival. New City Chicago once wrote about him, “If Miles Davis had pursued comedy instead of music, the results might have looked something like this.” Jagodowski also has a healthy amount of acting credits under his belt, including appearances on hit movies like Get Hard and Oz the Great and Powerful.

Not to be outdone, Grosz has major skills of his own, as evidenced by his successful career as a comedy writer. He worked as a writer on The Colbert Report from 2007 to 2010. He joined Late Night with Seth Meyers as a member of the writing staff in 2014. Between those gigs, Grosz showed off his acting skills on popular TV shows like Veep, where he played recurring character Sidney Purcell, a callous oil lobbyist. Most recently, he appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Bernie Zucker.

What Else Have Jagodowski And Grosz Worked On Together?

The Sonic commercials aren’t the only time Grosz and Jagodowski have worked together. The two comedic talents both appeared in 2006’s Stranger Than Fiction starring fellow comedian Will Ferrell as two of his IRS co-workers. By that point, they’d already worked together for several years on the Sonic commercials, so it was likely a nice change of pace to see each other outside of a car.

