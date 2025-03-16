Twitch Streamer Peach Jars Says Her Stalker Has Resurfaced, Mocks Him in New Video

Nearly a year and a half after she was left stunned when a stalker threatened her on a livestream, Twitch streamer Peach Jars, revealed that the obsessive admirer has returned.

In a recent video, the Twitch streamer discussed the situation. “Let me explain to you why I find it so funny [the stalker returned],” she said. This guy isn’t even good at stalking me!”

Peach Jars further stated that he attempted to “stalk” her two years ago. “I ended up contacting his work. He lost [his] job. I contacted his parents. They kicked him out. Like this man literally has nothing. He’s not even good at stalking. I stalked him better! Don’t let the person you’re stalking out-stalk you. That is NOT right.”

However, Peach Jars declared she had no plans to block the stalker. “Anyways… I’m not going to bother blocking him because I kind of find him funny. Like a class pet type thing. So if you see him in comments, just let him know I said hi.”

She then blew him a kiss and added, “I’ll talk with your parents soon.”

Peach Jars Previously Shared a Video of Her Stalker Threatening Her

In October 2023, things between Peach Jars and her stalker took a turn. She played a YouTube video that the stalker made about her for her viewers to hear. The footage left her and the listeners in shock.

“Only you must face me yourself,” the stalker stated, per Dexerto. “Oh, one more thing. Anyone [who] stands in my way will be crushed. He will either be killed, destroyed, or [indiscernible] to death.”

He then declared, “You can go ahead and stop me. But, you better hope I don’t have anything to show up your a— and make it go boom.”

Although some commenters advised her to exercise caution, Peach Jars wasn’t about the stalker and his threats.