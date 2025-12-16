Trey Songz Arrested on Assault Charges

R&B singer Trey Songz was arrested and charged in New York this month in connection with multiple alleged incidents. Including an assault charge.

Per TMZ, who cited court records, the 41-year-old musician, whose legal name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court after being taken into custody earlier this week.

According to prosecutors, Songz was involved in two separate incidents in early December that resulted in criminal charges. In one alleged event, he is accused of punching a nightclub employee in the face at Dramma Night Club in Times Square after being told the venue was closing for the night.

Court documents also allege that Songz caused significant damage at Mira NYC & Hookah Lounge in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday morning. Police say he intentionally damaged more than $1,500 worth of hookah equipment, DJ gear, and furniture. This has lead to additional criminal mischief charges.

Trey Songz To Appear In Court Next February

At his arraignment, Songz was charged with assault, harassment and criminal mischief in connection with the two incidents. He pleaded not guilty to all counts and was released without bail. Prosecutors say an order of protection has been issued for the nightclub employee in the assault case. His next court date is scheduled for February 18, 2026.

Songz’s attorney issued a statement to TMZ following the arrest that stressed his client was “confronted” in both situations. The lawyer claimed security personnel were trying to manage the circumstances and that public figures like Songz are sometimes targeted in pursuit of headlines. The legal team said they are confident the full facts will come to light as proceedings continue.

Trey Songz is apparently “cooperating fully and looks forward to the facts coming to light.”

The artist, known for hits such as “Say Aah” and “Bottoms Up,” has previously faced legal challenges. But has continued to record and perform despite the trouble. While this latest arrest centers on alleged nightclub and property-damage incidents, the case is ongoing and the charges have not been proven in court.