travis-kelce-attends-jelly-roll-concert-without-taylor-swift

While his lady love Taylor Swift was preparing for the Canadian leg of her Eras Tour, Travis Kelce enjoyed a night out by attending a Jelly Roll concert.

According to TMZ, the NFL star was seen backstage at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City during the “Need a Favor” hitmaker performed on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The stop is part of Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour. He was accompanied by special guests Shaboozey, Allie Colleen, and Ernest.

Travis Kelce and Ernest even got a picture together at the show.

Although Kelce’s close friend and teammate Patrick Mahomes didn’t appear to be in attendance, the famed quarterback’s brother Jackson Mahomes filmed himself at the show.

Due to her Toronto shows scheduled for the next week, Taylor Swift will be missing Travis Kelce and his Chiefs teammates, as they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Despite being in different countries, Taylor Swift gave Travis Kelce a special nod during the third night of her Eras Tour shows in Toronto.

As she was performing “Midnight Rain,” Swift paused to do a cha-cha dance. “Except when I’m on TV,” she sang while dancing. This is a similar dance to the one Kelce did while he was attending Swift’s Eras Tour stop in London this past summer.

Is Taylor Swift Spending Thanksgiving With Travis Kelce and His Family?

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s mom Donna recently shared her thoughts about Taylor Swift possibly spending time with the Kelce clan on Thanksgiving.

During her recent appearance on TODAY, Mama Kelce spoke about her Thanksgiving plans. She noted that she was just planning to watch Travis during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game.

The game will take place the day after Thanksgiving.

“I am going to be at a football game,” Donna shared. “Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family.”

Speaking if the Kelce clan was going to have a big Thanksgiving dinner this year, Donna declared, “Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

Mama Kelce further pointed out that Taylor Swift, may not be in attendance for the holiday or the football game. “She’s kinda busy right now,” Donna then shared. “She has her tour to do.”

However, it remains unclear if Swift will be attending the holiday festivities. She does have a nearly two-week-long break during the same time.



