TLC Performance Canceled Due to ‘Medical Circumstance’

TLC had to hit pause before going onstage recently, citing a “medical circumstance” for canceling a live performance.

The iconic ’90s girl group was scheduled to perform on the opening day of the Boston Calling music festival. However, just hours before their set, they were forced to cancel due to an “unexpected medical circumstance.”

The annual music festival announced the news on their Instagram account on Friday, May 23.

“Due to an unexpected medical circumstance, TLC will no longer be performing at Boston Calling tonight,” the festival wrote. The specifics of the medical condition were not revealed.

TLC, consisting of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thompson, has not yet commented on the medical incident. Of course, after their third member, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, passed away in a car crash in 2002, the group took a break before continuing as a duo.

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of TLC perform onstage circa 2024. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The group has faced challenges with last-minute concert cancellations in the past due to health issues. Last summer, TLC had to cancel multiple consecutive shows after T-Boz was hospitalized for a “severe abdominal blockage.”

Play About TLC is Set to Open Next Year

In other TLC news, a new musical about the iconic trio is in the works. Titled CrazySexyCool, the production will debut at Arena Stage in Washington, DC, next year, with plans to eventually make its way to Broadway.

Kwame Kwei-Armah, former artistic director of London’s Young Vic and known for One Love: The Bob Marley Musical, writes and directs CrazySexyCool. The show will make its world premiere at Arena Stage in June 2026, running for 8 weeks as part of the theater’s 75th Anniversary season.

“TLC completely changed the game,” the play’s producer, Bill Diggins, said per The Mirror. “Their music gave a voice to women everywhere, empowering them to be confident and unapologetic.

“But this isn’t just a story about the music,” he added. “It’s about the sisterhood between these women and what kept them together through both unimaginable challenges and chart-topping success.”